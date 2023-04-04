The buzz around Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's hidden relationship is keeping social media on its toes. Netizens were pleasantly surprised to see the two of them dine together twice and what sealed the deal was Raghav Chadha coming to pick up Parineeti from the airport. Amid the murmurs of their roka this week, let's take a look at the celebs Parineeti has been linked with before.

Arjun Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra made their big bang debut with YRF's Ishaqzaade. The two have been the closest friends over the years. But, back then, there were strong rumours of the duo being more than just co-stars. Many websites claimed that there was something brewing between the two back then. However, the rumours fizzled out a year later.

Aditya Roy Kapur: Another name that Parineeti was linked to was that of hottie Aditya Roy Kapur. The two had worked together in Daawat-E-Ishq and many had claimed back then that their off-screen chemistry was through the roof. However, Parineeti had declared back then that she would never date someone like as he is a fitness freak, and they are poles apart in their lifestyle.

Maneesh Sharma: There were some strong rumours of Parineeti Chopra being in a relationship with director Maneesh Sharma. However, the two had always maintained that they were just good friends. "Maneesh and I have known each other for six years. And for six years, we have been saying the same thing - we are not dating. It's too much, because my personal life gets affected by these things, which people don't understand," Chopra had said in an interview.