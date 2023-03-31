Bollywood is buzzing with the relationship rumours of actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha ever since they were spotted together on their recent consecutive dinner and lunch dates. And, now it seems the wedding is confirmed.

Yes, you read that right. Though none of the two have responded to their engagement and wedding rumours, singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu has confirmed that Parineeti and Raghav are getting married.

Marriage is confirmed!

Harrdy said that he is extremely glad that Parineeti is "finally getting settled in life". Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu worked together in the 2022 spy-thriller 'Code Name: Tiranga'.

During a recent interview with DNA, Harrdy said, "I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck." He added, "When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that 'I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy.'"

When asked about the wedding rumours, Harrdy confirmed that he spoke to Parineeti and congratulated her over the phone. "Yes, I have called and congratulated her," he said.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora also took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their union on Tuesday, March 28. He wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!".

Parineeti confirmed her romance with Raghav Chadha on Instagram

Meanwhile, Parineeti has seemingly confirmed her romance with Raghav Chadha with her cute Instagram gesture. On Wednesday, March 29, Raghav Chadha shared a video of him addressing rallies in various cities where he was seen interacting with the public and clicking photos with them. And, Parineeti was quick to like the video.

Soon after this, fans started posting cheesy comments on the post. One user said, "Raghav + Parineeti = Ragneeti," while another one commented, "When are you announcing the wedding date?" A third comment read, "Get married soon. You both look good together".

Not only this, Parineeti and Raghav were also spotted together at the Delhi airport on Wednesday night, March 29. The duo were seen hurriedly entering the car as they tried to avoid the paps and journalists.