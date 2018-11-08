Ever since the news of Arjun Kapoor's alleged relationship with Malaika Arora has come out in the open, the couple keeps giving us reasons to write something or the other about them. From being spotted at Lakme Fashion Week, India's Got Talent, their secret vacation in Italy to being papped hand-in-hand, the couple has been giving us some major relationship goals.

And what's the latest? After shying away from the media for a while, the duo has not only decided to make it public but Arjun has taken up the role of a 'protective boyfriend' for Malaika Arora. After enjoying a cosy dinner date, shutterbugs caught them exiting the venue. While the media personnel surrounded them and started clicking pictures, it was Arjun who shielded Malaika from them and helped her head out of the area towards their car. Inside the car, the duo was seen enjoying a hearty laugh together.

The duo might have started appearing together now, but their relationship is not very new. When Malaika and Arbaaz parted ways, many fingers were pointed at Arjun and he was cited as the reason behind the couple heading for splitsville. Malaika's close friends and family circuit have already accepted Arjun as one of them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Amrita Arora -- all share a great equation and camaraderie with the young lad. After dodging the questions and speculation on their alleged link-up, Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor finally seem to have decided to not hide it anymore. In fact, if all goes as planned, the couple might tie the knot in April 2019, say reports.