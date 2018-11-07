It's wedding season in Bollywood and the latest to join the bandwagon might be Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove, Malaika Arora Khan. Yes, you read it right. If things go as per the plan, the couple might walk down the aisle by April 2019.

The duo might have started appearing together now, but their relationship is not very new. When Malaika and Arbaaz parted ways, many fingers were pointed at Arjun and he was cited as the reasons behind the couple heading for splitsville.

Malaika's close friends and family circuit have already accepted Arjun as one of them. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Amrita Arora all share a great equation and camaraderie with the young lad.

In fact, it has been reported that a lavish party had been thrown by Malaika's friends to celebrate their relationship. At Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' where Aamir and Malaika graced the couch, Karan was seen hinting towards an impending wedding.

After dodging the questions and speculation on their alleged link-up, Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor finally seem to have decided to not hide it anymore. Reason? Their latest Italy vacation, the smiles and twerks. The couple has often been spotted together.

Lakme Fashion Week: The duo was spotted sitting together on the front row of Lakme Fashion Week.

India's Got Talent: The duo held hands and twerked like no one was watching on the new season of India's Got Talent.

Italy: The alleged couple partied hard at Malaika's birthday party in Italy. To confuse the paparazzi the duo arrived at the airport separately and left the airport separately but, sources have revealed that they were on the same flight.

Hand-in-hand: A picture of the duo holding hands and walking had also surfaced recently adding fuel to the speculations of their hidden relationship.

Well, if at all the news is true, we would be the happiest to see another madly-in-love couple tie the knot.