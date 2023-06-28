Actor Arjun Aneja is all set to make a mark in Bollywood with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer – Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor who has worked in shows like - Balika Vadhu, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Sadda Haq, is excited about his upcoming film that has been creating quite some buzz on social media.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with the Neerja actor to talk about how he bagged the role, his journey so far, working with Kartik Aryan and lots more.

How did you bag the role in Satyaprem Ki Katha

I remember having auditioned for an important part in Ek Villain 2. It was a very close call between me and the person the role went to in the end. However, the team had my recording and I had managed to make a mark. So, they went through that audition tape and I would say, it was the audition of Ek Villain 2 that got me this part.

I just received a call from the casting agency asking about the availability of my dates. And once that was clear, I was immediately brought onboard.

How was it working with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani?

It was such an amazing experience, to say the least. Everything went with so much ease. It was anything but usual or boring. It all worked out organically and there was a lot of good communication happening.

Tell us about your initial days in the industry

During my initial days, I used to give so many auditions that today I don't even have a count for them. I used to give my audition at the end so that I could observe other people's way of acting. I used to sit there, watch everyone's audition and learn from their performances. Whosoever used to perform something extraordinary, I would grab and take that as my learning. That was my learning style, I would say. I am the kind of person who is a keen learner and to learn the method of acting, I found my way to perfect the art.

A bit more about your journey so far

The journey has been full of ups and downs but I am glad that I made through every difficult time that came my way. Being an actor and entertaining the audience with my art is something that relaxes me the most. I feel blessed to work on such amazing projects which polished my skills. Looking forward to more opportunities which increase my career graph.