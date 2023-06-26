Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to come back together for the second time in Satyaprem Ki Katha. They shared screen space as protagonists in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The trailer of the film was received well by the audience. The songs of the film like, Gujju Pataka, and Sun Sajni from the film have already left the fans grooving.

The songs Naseeb Se, and Aaj Ke Baad the romantic ballet will make you fall in love.

Pasoori Nu is soulful or disaster: Find out

Last week it was reported that Coke studio's song sung by Pasoori singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill will be recreated by the makers of the film Satyaprem ki Katha.

And on Monday morning, the makers of the film dropped 'Pasoori Nu' sung by Arijit Singh's voice. Sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, the music is given by Rochak Kohli X Ali Sethi. The lyrics of the song are given by Gurpreet Saini X Ali Sethi

The chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is truly setting a new couple of goals. Kartik Aaryan and Arijit Singh come back together yet again to recreate this masterpiece; with Arijit's voice, it's justified that no one could have recreated this song better than him.

The video is beautifully shot in the plush locales of Kashmir.

Earlier, Arijit at one of his concerts sang Passori and since then fans wanted the Arijit version of Pasoori and it's here.

The song has got a mixed reaction from the netizens. Some loved it while some said that they ruined the track.

A fan of the original Pasoori wrote, "T-Series finished destroying all Indian songs. Now they are destroying Pakistani songs too. #PasooriNu."

T-Series finished destroying all Indian songs. Now they are destroying Pakistani songs too. #PasooriNu

Another reminisced how Arijit Singh sang Pasoori at a concert.

While one netizen stated, "Another global Chartbuster ruined successfully."

pasoori in arijit singh live concert is always the TALK OF THE TOWN .

Another one said, "Wtf is this remake of Pasoori song?? Pure garbage. You should stop this nonsense."

Dropping this here so that your ears will be relieved

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023. The advance booking of the film has already begun.