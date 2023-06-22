Pasoori which was released last year is one of the most favourite and loved songs all across the world. Pasoori is originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gil and is a Pakistani song, the melody, and lyrics are extremely soothing and touch the soul.

And now if reports are to be believed, the song's popularity will be recreated in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

However, netizens seem to be unhappy ever since the news broke out. The news about the recreated version of 'Pasoori', has irked the Pakistani netizens as well as Indian users.

A Twitter user wrote: "Can they really remake Pasoori just on a whim? afaik that's an original song and should be strictly copyrighted to its makers? so did the makers give permission to the movie makers to 'recreate' the song or are they just gonna shamelessly bypass all that? how does that work?"

"Bollywood is recreating PASOORI????" questioned a netizen.

Do these producers are really this dumb that they don’t understand that nobody literally NOBODY is interested in remakes and that too remake of the most popular song of 2022 #pasoori ???? How is remaking #pasoori going to get people to watch #SatyaPremKiKatha ?? — Hunoon Shehzad (@seedhiSaadhi200) June 20, 2023

One said: "If Pasoori is to be remade, it should be for a PAKISTANI FILM and not for a third-class Bollywood film! They disrespect our artists, and our country in their movies, and then shamelessly copy our songs."

It’s unfortunate that we knew this would happen as soon as #Pasoori hit popularity last year. Where is the creativity? Pasoori has 600 M views! Just waiting for Kahani Suno to be “remade” now. Why do great songs need to be remade at all? Just so they can be “claimed”? — SophiaQ (@SophiaAQ) June 20, 2023

"Bollywoodwallahs are such morons. The abundance of money really does make one lazy and uncreative. I do not wish their dolled-up stars dancing on Pasoori. Morons" said another.

The third one said, "Bollywood just stay away from our precious Coke Studio (Pakistani music-based television programme and franchise)."

An angry user added: "It's the way y'all would shamelessly claim that Pasoori is your song and you'd give no credits to Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, that's what y'all did with Nach Punjaban."

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha have already dropped three songs.

The film revolves around Satyaprem, who is desperate to get married and finds true love in Kiara's character of Katha. The film gets its title from its lead characters and their love story.

Produced by NGE and Namah Pictures, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is a musical drama. It has been directed by Sameer Vidwans, and also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on June 29.