Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is just days away from hitting the cinema halls. After the speculator trailer and songs unveil. The lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani interacted with media and fans at the special event.

The duo also grooved to the latest track Sun Sajni which was launched today.

The garba beats of the 'Sun Sajni' song have been loved by music fanatics. At the song launch, Kartik and Kiara spoke about their association since the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' days.

Apart from speaking to the anchor about their good old days and filming Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara and Kartik grooved to Sun Sajni.

Kartik Aaryan helps Kiara Advani with her sandal on stage

Kiara while dancing with Kartik had removed her high heel sandal. After their dance performance.

It so happened that, after the dance performance, Kiara went to pick her sandals, she was about to step down from the stage when Kartik Aaryan stepped in and helped Kiara pick her heels, he then helped her to wear them and in no time Kiara took the sandal from Kartik and wore it.

Kartik Aaryan's sweet gesture for Kiara is winning the internet

The video is being shared across various social media platforms. Fans are lauding Kartik's act and said he is so well-mannered.

A user wrote, "Heartwarming moment as #KartikAaryan lends a helping hand to #KiaraAdvani with her sandals at the #SatyaPremKiiKatha song launch."

Another wrote, "Karthik ko dekhke SSR ki yaad aati hai .....they both are self-made actors n have respect for females." (Seeing Kartik it reminds me of SSR, they both are self-made actors and respect females).

The third one mentioned, "Humble person and great gentleman he is!!"

The fourth one mentioned, "True gentleman."

About the film

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.

'Sun Sajni' is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is the second film where Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are working together. In 2022, they were seen together in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.