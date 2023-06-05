The rogue elephant 'Arikomban' which was tranquilised and captured by the Tamil Nadu forest department will not be released in the deep forest as a Keralite animal rights activist has filed a case in Madras High Court.

Rebeca Joseph, an animal rights activist based out of Kochi in Kerala, in her appeal before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said that the animal was ill and had a deep wound in his trunk and hence releasing it in deep forests was not a good solution.

The animal rights activist wanted the Madras High Court to order for bringing the elephant back to Kerala and provided treatment. The court will be hearing the case on Tuesday and till then it is unknown as to where the elephant would be kept.

It is to be noted that 'Arikomban' was captured during the early hours of Monday after it was spotted by the Tamil Nadu forest department at a farm in Usilampatti in Theni district of the state. The elephant was darted twice and with the help of three Kumki elephants was pushed into the Animal ambulance of the Tamil Nadu forest department.

Forest department officials, including senior officials, were tight lipped on the further movement of the elephant after it was captured.

However, sources in the forest department told IANS that the elephant would be relocated to Tirunelveli forest range.

It may be noted that rogue elephant was captured earlier from Chinnakanal in Idukki district of Kerala on April 29 and relocated to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) from where the elephant ventured into Cumbum town in Theni district.

