The Cumbum Police have arrested a YouTuber for flying drone leading to the disturbance of the rogue elephant, 'Arikomban' that was relocated from Chinnakanal in the Idukki district of Kerala.

Police found that the YouTuber had flown a drone near the agriculture farm where the elephant was standing.

When the elephant suddenly came out of the farmland, police, and forest officials found that a person from Cumbum had flown a drone above the elephant and this led to the elephant suddenly coming out of the farm land.

The deported Kerala wild tusker #Arikkomban made a mess in cumbam town of TN. Despite the radio collar the Kerala forest failed to locate the position of the tusker. pic.twitter.com/H3jANDyuSa — Anu Narayanan (@anusaam1) May 27, 2023

Tamil Nadu police have, however, not revealed the name of the YouTuber.

Prohibitory Order has been put in place so that no one could harm the elephant Arikkomban, presently roaming in the field at Kamba in Theni district. As seen in videos, several people have gathered.

In Kampam town, residents chased the elephant as it's known for taking rice from the house and eat it outside on the road. In Kerala, the elephant, who loves to plunder rice, is called Arikkompan.

It was during this commotion that youtuber had sent the drone, startling the already-disturbed rogue elephant. The police arrested the YouTuber who allegeldy did it for the sake of likes.