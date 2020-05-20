Tekashi 6ix9ine has made some serious accusations against Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. The 24-year-old singer accused the two singers to have bought their Billboard No 1 spot.

Ariana and Justin recently collaborated for their latest single, "Stuck With U," that went ahead to bag the No. 1 spot on Billboard's "Top 100" list on May 18. Tekashi 6ix9ine, on the other hand, grabbed the third spot on the chart for his song, "GOOBA".

Justin Bieber Instagram

While accusing the two singers Tekashi 6is9nine said, "It's all manipulated. It's all fabricated. You can buy No. 1s. This is what these artists do, and it's not fair." Tekashi 6ix9nine whose real name is Daniel Hernandez accused Ariana of buying the records herself. He alleged that Ariana's team submitted 60,000 units of the sing on Thursday and a majority of these were bought using only six credit cards.

Ariana refuted the allegations by saying, "Numbers aren't the driving force in anything I do. I'm grateful to sing. Grateful to have people who want to listen. Grateful to even be here at all."

She further said, "To anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason.....), I ask u to take a moment to humble yourself, be grateful you're even here. That people want to listen to u at all. It's a blessed position to be in."

Justin too responded by saying, "He says his streams don't count. Yes they do but he is counting his global streams and this is a domestic chart so only domestic streams count.

He further added, "He said 30k was bought with 6 credit cards but that is a lie," Justin continued. "The rules are clear one credit card can buy max 4 copies. Anything over that the entire amount gets thrown out. "Don't discredit our fan base with false info."

He also stood up for Ariana, "This is my song with Ariana Grande and I'm honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause. If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it's our song."