After Navya Naveli Nanda, Arhaan Khan has released the first episode in his podcast series - Dumb Biryani. The six-part podcast has Arhaan with two of his friends talking about love, life, adulthood and relationships. The first episode dropped with Arhaan Khan, Arush Verma and Dev Raiyani delving into fun and deep conversations with Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

And from the looks of it, Arbaaz Khan seems to have found a new fanbase after the show. Audience and those who watched the episode have been going gaga over how well spoken, relatable and intelligent Arbaaz is. Social media has also been praising how well raised kid Arhaan Khan is.

Reactions and reviews

"I can hear Arbaaz speaking for hours..this man has some grear advices to give..he is like an elder brother i never had..people close to him are lucky to have him around to seek advises," wrote a user. "Arbaaz is so levelheaded and honest and just gives the best dad advise! Fabulous guy! This side of him is such a pleasant surprise!" another user wrote.

"Arhaan seems like such a sweet boy.. He has no star attitude and even Arbaaz seems quiet and level headed ...Keep doing good Young Man and all the best ..Yes i totally envy your lashes," a youtuber audience commented. "Candid conversation. Sohail and Arbaaz are so sensible dads. Great to see them in their different world. Arhaan is so well raised kid. Good job Malaika and Arbaaaz," another person who watched the show wrote.

"The things Arbaaz just casually said about relationships ,friendships etc, are so intellectual and accurate," a person commented. "Arbaaz khan talks so well. He is a great person to go for advices. Loved the parts where he said some really good things, be it talking about how friendship is the main ingredient in every relationship and like on 11:04. Totally loved what this man had to say. Also he seems an optimistic person about relationships," another joined in.