Bollywood actor Malaika Arora who is fondly loved and known as Chaaiya Chaaiya girl celebrated Christmas with her close friends and family. She attended the midnight Xmas mass on December 24, 2023, with her family.

Malaika Arora attends midnight mass with family

She wore a white one-piece and black blazer looking stunning as ever. She tied her hair in a hair ribbon. She completed her look with a pair of heels. Fans tried to take pictures with her but Malaika appeared to be in a hurry to leave.

The actor shared some inside photos from the celebration on Instagram.

Taking to her social handle, Malaika shared photos of her flaunting her hairdo, cakes and decorations with her son Arhaan having fun with their pet. The actress wrote, "MERRY CHRISTMAS love, happiness, good health to all."

Malaika's ex-husband, actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan on Sunday. After attending his dad's wedding ceremony, Malaika and Arbaaz's son Arhaan joined his mother for a relaxed Christmas celebration.

Arhaan and Malaika Arora's Christmas lunch

On Monday, December 25, 2023, Arhan was spotted with his mother Malaika Arora for Christmas lunch with their pet Casper. For the lunch Malaika wore a green ensemble while, Arhaan wore a red t-shirt and black pants.

Arhaan gives Parle G biscuit to the needy women

A video has gone viral that shows, Malaika and Arhaan were heading for lunch and a needy woman was seen selling a book to them and begging. Soon Arhaan handed over a packet of parle G biscuit to the lady. The needy women asked for money, but soon the bodyguard of Arhaan and Malaika came and said he would take care. Arhaan told the needy women: 'Yeh Lo biscuit le lo..' ( Take this biscuit).

As soon as the videos and pictures from their outing went viral. Netizens lauded Arhaan for his kind gesture.

A user mentioned, "It's good yaar paise mat do kuch khaane ko de do ❤️ pata nhi paise leke ye karte honge..( Its good give them to eat.. rather than giving money).

Another user wrote, "Parle G supremacy."

Arhaan Khan sang at his father Arbaaz Khan's wedding

Arhaan Khan sang at his father Arbaaz Khan's wedding with makeup artist Sshura Khan. Several videos and pictures have gone viral.

Malaika Arora dating Arjun Kapoor

The actress is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. Earlier this year, Malaika expressed her wish to remarry. "Of course, I have thought about it. People think I might be cynical about getting married again, but that's far from true. I believe in the institution; I believe in love and companionship...all of it. I can't answer when I will get married again, because I believe in leaving some aspects of one's life as a surprise and not planning too much. Planning things constantly sucks the joy out of life," she told Brides Today magazine.