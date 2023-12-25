Congratulations are in order as Bollywood actor and Salman Khan's elder brother, Arbaaz Khan, tied the knot with make-up artist Sshura Khan on 24th December, Sunday. Their wedding ceremony took place at Arpita Khan's house and was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends.

The couple joined and shared the official pictures from their Nikah ceremony. Sharing two pictures from their wedding festivities, Arbaaz and Shura mentioned, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Guest list at wedding

Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, aka Salma Khan were also captured arriving at Arpita's house. Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Sshura.

Raveena confirmed the wedding

Raveena, who attended the ceremony with her daughter Rasha, congratulated the couple on social media. Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video of her dancing with Arbaaz from the sets of their upcoming film. The video also has a picture of Raveena with Sshura.

Several pictures and videos from the function surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are dancing on their big day. Another video captured Salman Khan dancing at his brother Arbaaz Khan's wedding.

Salman Khan dances to his songs at Arbaaz Khan's wedding

Salman Khan danced to Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and Jagg Ghumeya, sung by Harshdeep Kaur at the party. Salman lightly grooved to the music, surrounded by Arbaaz's son Arhaan, Sshura, his sister Alvira Khan, and others. Arbaaz's son, Arhaan, can also be seen shaking a leg with his uncle.

Sshura goes down on one knee to proposes

In one of the pictures, Shura Khan goes down on one knee and proposes to Arbaaz Khan

A photo shared by Bollywood Bubble, shows Arbaaz Khan's wife getting down on one knee and proposing to Arbaaz Khan. Not only this, the couple shared a sweet kiss during wedding festivities.

Another video shows Arbaaz singing a song with his son Arhaan. While Sshura was seen clapping for the father-son duo as they sang songs.

Another video shows the newlyweds can be seen cutting their four-tier wedding cake with Arbaaz's son Arhaan by their side. Sshura fed a cake to Arhaan.

Salman Khan lovingly gazed at the couple as they cut the cake.

Shura Khan is a make-up artist. Reportedly, Arbaaz and Sshura met on the sets of his upcoming film, 'Patna Shukla'

Sshura Khan looked elegant in a light pink bridal dress. Arbaaz Khan was spotted wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. His son Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz's parents Salim Khan and Sushila Charak aka Salma Khan also arrived to bless the couple. Alvira Khan Agnihotri, husband Atul Agnihotri, and Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vântur were also seen posing for paparazzi. Raveena Tandon wore a blue ethnic wear and her daughter Rasha opted for a pink and also attended the festivities. Helen wore a red traditional outfit.

Arbaaz Khan was married to Malaika

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998 and officially parted ways in May 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz co-parent their son Arhaan. Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for several years now.