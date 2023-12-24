Congratulations are in order! Salman Khan's elder brother actor Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Shura Khan on Sunday, December 24. The rituals reportedly took place at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house.

Raveena Tandon shares a video of newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan dancing together; congratulates the couple

Raveena Tandon congratulated newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan as they got married on Sunday in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Raveena took to Instagram to share an old video from the film Patna Shukla's sets where she is seen dancing with Arbaaz, Shura Khan, and actor Manav Vij, along with others.

Sharing the video, Raveena wrote, "Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan! ♥️.

For the unversed, Shura Khan is Raveena Tandon's makeup artist. The couple reportedly met on the sets of Arbaaz's upcoming film, Patna Shukla. The film stars Raveena besides Manav Vij and Chandan Roy Sanyal. The late actor Satish Kaushik is also a part of the film.

Celebs attend Arbaaz and Shura's wedding

Several pictures and videos of celebrities arriving at Arpita Khan's residence have surfaced online.

Shura Khan was seen arriving in hijab and the bride looked stunning in a light pink bridal dress. Arbaaz Khan was spotted wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. His son Arhaan Khan was seen arriving at Arpita's house this afternoon. Arbaaz's parents Salim Khan and Sushila Charak aka Salma Khan also arrived to bless the couple. Alvira Khan Agnihotri, husband Atul Agnihotri, and Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vântur were also seen posing for paparazzi. Raveena Tandon wore a blue ethnic wear and her daughter Rasha opted for a pink and also attended the festivities. Helen wore a red traditional outfit.

Earlier, Arbaaz was spotted arriving at the same spot in a casual look. Arbaaz and ex-wife Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan was also spotted there.

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998 and officially parted ways in May 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz co-parent their son Arhaan, who recently moved to the US for higher studies. Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for several years now.

Arbaaz's brother, Salman Khan, was wearing a beige kurta. He avoided the paparazzi as he made his way inside the house. He was surrounded by many security guards as he made his way inside.

Arbaaz and Malaika divorce

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. The two announced their separation in March 2016 and officially got divorced on May 11, 2017, 19 years after they got married in 1998.

Arbaaz Khan broke up with Giorgia Andriani

Before his marriage to Shura, he was in a relationship with Giorgia. She confirmed her breakup with Arbaaz and told Pinkvilla that, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him, I will always do."

The actor has yet to share any official statement about his wedding.