Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid back together once again?

This news might excite all the fans as they already suffered a major meltdown after hearing the duo had split. Recently the Pillowtalk crooner was spotted leaving Hadid's New York City apartment Wednesday, April 18.

Amid all the rumors about them getting back together, Malik was spotted wearing the same clothes Thursday morning, April 19, which makes it pretty clear that the singer spent the night at the supermodel's apartment.

According to several reports, the 25-year-old was seen wearing a black and red hoodie along with a black colored tracksuit bottom Thursday morning that he wore the night before.

Not only this, the rumor got stronger when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hadid liked one of Zayn's Insta posts shortly after his visit.

Their representatives did not respond to this rumor yet.

The duo had announced their breakup March 13 after their two-and-a-half-year-long relationship.

Upon their split, Malik wrote: "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ"

Hadid also took to Twitter to post a statement about it, writing: "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG."