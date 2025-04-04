Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has recently made headlines due to his separation from social media influencer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. However, even before legal proceedings around the divorce began, social media was abuzz with speculation about his growing friendship with radio jockey and content creator RJ Mahvash.

Their bond first caught public attention when the two were spotted together at a Christmas brunch last year. A picture from the event quickly went viral, fueling dating rumors. Since then, RJ Mahvash and Chahal have been seen together on multiple occasions.

The rumors intensified after the two were seen attending the India vs New Zealand match, cheering for Team India together. A day before Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce in March, he was also spotted with RJ Mahvash at a park, further fueling speculation.

RJ Mahvash on dating rumors with Yuzvendra Chalal

However, RJ Mahvash has now firmly addressed the speculation, setting the record straight and clarifying her relationship status.

"I'm very single and happy. I don't understand the current concept of marriage in today's time," she shared during a podcast, explaining her take on modern relationships.

She went on to add, "I will only date someone I truly see myself marrying. I'm the kind of person who, like in the movie Dhoom, imagines their wife and kids behind the bike."

Mahvash also revealed that she was once engaged at the age of 19 but called it off when she turned 21. Growing up in Aligarh, she said, the societal conditioning was all about finding a 'good husband' and settling down — something she no longer rushes into without a meaningful future in sight.

Reflecting on her past, she revealed, "Growing up in a small town like Aligarh, we were conditioned to believe that our primary goal was to find a good husband and get married." However, her engagement turned into an emotionally scarring experience as she discovered that her fiancé had cheated on her not once, but three times."

"The first two times, I stayed quiet, thinking it would lead to badnaami (disgrace). But how much can one tolerate?" she shared.

The betrayal took a toll on her mental health, leading to severe panic attacks and hospitalisation. "Doctors would ask my parents what had happened, but I couldn't even tell them that the person I fought to get engaged to was the one hurting me," she confessed.

Mahvash has consistently denied rumours of a relationship with Chahal and criticised the assumptions being made about her personal life.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Just because I was seen with someone doesn't mean I'm dating them. These rumours are baseless and disrespectful."

She also questioned societal double standards, asking why a woman can't be seen with a man without it immediately being labelled a romantic relationship.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma were officially granted a divorce on March 20, 2025. As part of the settlement, Chahal agreed to pay ₹4.75 crore in alimony.

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently playing for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. Meanwhile, choreographer Dhanashree Verma released her new song titled Dekha Ji Dekha Maine on the same day she was granted a divorce from the cricketer.

So far, Dhanashree and Yuzvendra haven't issued a statement on social media regarding their divorce.