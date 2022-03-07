Sonakshi Sinha has finally broken her silence on the viral wedding picture with Salman Khan. Sona, has rubbished the reports of their secret wedding with one direct post. Fans and social media had gone into a tizzy to see their wedding picture. Rumors of a secret wedding that took place at a posh resort in Dubai also made headlines.

Sona rubbishes rumours

A picture of Salman and Sonakshi, dressed in traditional wear, exchanging rings sent shockwaves across the nation. Khan was seen in a beige sherwani while Sonakshi radiated new bride vibes in a red saree. But, now, Sona has cleared the air. "Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture," Sonakshi reacted to an Instagram post. Well, that clears the air, doesn't it?

Ever since Salman launched Sonakshi in Dabangg, the two have often been linked together. While the two are reportedly dating different people, their name often pops up together. Salman is being linked with Iulia Vantur. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, is rumoured to be dating Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi's legal trouble

Sonakshi is now in news for a non-bailable warrant that has reportedly been issued against the actress in a fraud case. An event organizer has claimed that they had paid 37 lakhs to Sonakshi for attending an event as a chief guest but she was a no show. He further alleges that Sonakshi went unreachable after it.

It is being reported that Sonakshi was co-operating in the investigation but, had stopped coming to the court hearings in the last few times.