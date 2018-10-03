Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based cult motorcycle maker under Eicher Motors revealed the Classic 500 Pegasus edition in May. The special edition is a tribute to the RE/WD 125, a lightweight motorcycle during the World War II era and was globally limited to 1000 units (250 units for India).

Despite being significantly high-priced at Rs 2.50 lakh (on-road Mumbai), all the 250 units sold out within 3 minutes via an online sale. Royal Enfield, in August, launched the Classic Signals 350 edition. The Classic 350 Signals is a tribute to the company's 65 years of association with the Indian Armed Forces and it has been priced at Rs 1,61,728 (ex-showroom Chennai).

However, the launch of the Classic Signals 350 didn't go down well with the Pegasus owners. Though the Pegasus and Signals edition comes in different colour options, the styling cues such as unique serial number stencilled on the fuel tank were similar in both the models.

Adding salt to the wounds, the highly-priced Pegasus edition comes without ABS while lower displacement Signals gets dual-channel ABS. This has definitely irked some Classic 500 Pegasus owners and some of them took to social media to raise concerns to the company.

After a lot of hue and cry, Royal Enfield is reportedly offering three options for the disgruntled Classic 500 Pegasus owners as a settlement from dealer's side.

Buyback option - The dealership will offer a full refund in return of your Classic 500 Pegasus unit. Exchange – Owners can return the Pegasus and he/she can opt for Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey or Classic 500 Stealth Black ABS versions. Extended warranty- Suppose if you don't want to exercise buyback and exchange option, you can opt for one year extended warranty and two free services.

Since the Royal Enfield has sold only 250 units of the Pegasus edition Classic 500 in India, the company is expected to settle the issues with the owners as soon as possible. This is also expected to wipe out the negative remarks about the company before the launch of its flagship models, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

What do you think about the three options in the table for Classic 500 Pegasus owners? Is it satisfactory?

Source: Cartoq