Rashmika Mandanna's growth in film industry is a dream for any aspiring actor. In a short span of time, she has earned a lot of popularity and working across South Indian film industries. Further, she is now prepping up to make her Bollywood debut. If her success story has become an inspiring story for many on one end, there are constant negative rumours about her which are constantly affecting her image, on the other side.

After her break up with Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna has been in the news for one or the other controversies. To recall one such incident, her lip-lock with Vijaya Devarakonda in Dear Comrade had created a lot of noise on social media in the recent months. Of late, there are many speculations about success going into her head.

There were rumours of Rashmika Mandanna increasing her remuneration and rejecting films for offering less amounts. A few days ago, it was reported that Dil Raju had fired her from his Hindi flick for turning down a Telugu film with Naga Chaitanya over pay-check issues. If it was not enough, the industry was abuzz with the speculations about the actress showing tantrum on the sets of her films.

These rumours have angered usually cool-headed Rashmika Mandanna, say sources. The 23-year old thinks that such reports are being spread intentionally by those who hate her over her growth in film industry. Attempts are being made to clip her wings out of jealous on her, the source adds.

The good news is that in spite of such rumours, the Kirik Party actress has continued to get good projects. In the recent history, a couple of interesting projects have come her way which the Coorg girl would announce in the coming days. Last but not least, Rashmika is also winning a lot of awards and she was recently honoured with Youth Icon Award at the Colors Tamil-organised Wonder Women Awards.