Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying their married life to the fullest. The much popular couple has been going on multiple vacations, leaving their fans with scores of PDA moments. But are they prepared to become parents already?

The answer is 'no'. It has been reported that neither Priyanka nor Nick are ready to have a baby as of now. According to an entertainment portal, although PeeCee and her hubby are extremely fond of babies, they are not in a position to become parents.

The report stated that the couple definitely would want to have babies at some point of time, but currently they both want to focus on their work. Moreover, Nick has recently reunite with his brothers, and hence, he is not in a position to make any personal commitments.

Same is the situation with Priyanka as along with her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink, she has been busy with her business ventures.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was in news some time ago for some wrong reasons. First, she had faced a lot of flak for not speaking on Assam floods for quite a long time. As she was believed to be still holding the position of Assam tourism brand ambassador, she was targeted on social media. Although she had tweeted about the floods later, miffed netizens seemed to be unimpressed.

In another instance, a picture of the actress smoking with Nick and her mother had gone viral. She was vehemently lambasted and ridiculed as she had once said that she was an asthmatic and smoke from crackers during Diwali used to make her feel uneasy.