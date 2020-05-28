Taapsee Pannu's latest comments on doing big-ticket Telugu movies has raised a question on whether Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arju, and other big Tollywood stars are interested to cast her in their movies.

Taapsee Pannu made her acting debut with director K Raghavendra Rao's 2010 romantic movie Jhummandi Naadam starring Manoj Manchu. Later, she starred in a series of medium budget Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam movies starring heroes like Ravi Teja, Gopichand and Dhanush. She has also worked in Prabhas' Mr Perfect, but as the second female lead.

The New Delhi beauty forayed into Bollywood with the film Chashme Baddoor in 2013 and her prospects changed with this movie. Taapsee Pannu got an opportunity to work with popular actors like Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Varun Dhawan. She also made it big with some author-backed roles in movies like Pink, Mulk, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh, and Thappad.

After she got a break in Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu made it to the headlines with her controversial comment on her mentor K Raghavendra Rao's movies. But later, she apologised to the director, saying that her remark was not meant to hurt him. The actress seems to be landing in a similar controversy with her latest haughty remark on the big Telugu actors when asked about working with them.

"I will do one south film every year. Telugu if you are talking about those big hero films, then maybe they will have to offer me something more than just three songs and five scenes to do now. I think I have done that. I would want to do something else now. When I get that I don't mind doing that. I guess I will have to wait till then," Taapsee told Bollywood Hungama when asked about doing Telugu films in the future.

Taapsee Pannu added, "It is not like I will do only cinema that is centred around me all the time. That is why I end up doing films like Soorma and Mission Mangal in between. Just to show that I am okay doing lesser screen space roles but they shouldn't be insignificant in the film. I honestly believe in mixing up the filmography type, otherwise, I feel people will get bored of me."

There is no denying fact that Taapsee Pannu is one of the talented actresses of India. She might have done some glamourous roles in the initial phase of her career, but she has started choosing author-backed roles with exciting stories after gaining popularity. But she was rarely a game for big-ticket films down south.

We have rarely heard or read rumours about Taapsee Pannu being approached to play the female lead opposite big actors like Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan. It is not clear about the reason for it. Considering the present trend of these stars opting for the heroines, who are in 20's, anyone can agree to the fact that they may not be interested to cast this 30+-year-old actress for their movies.

When Taapsee Pannu was young and glamorous, she rarely got the chance to work with these big stars. She may be more popular these days, but it is for different kind of roles and stories. However, she should stop dreaming of any big Telugu actor approaching her to play the female-led opposite him.