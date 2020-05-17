We're reaching that point in the lockdown when modern life is barely hanging in there. Considering all that was made for our convenience like technology, products, parlours, are not of much help as technology needs servicing from time to time, shops are limited to selling essentials and parlours are shut. It's a sign of the comfort we've lived in so far.

Taapsee Pannu is facing the same issue, as her AC failed her. The actress had little option, as she couldn't call anyone to service it for her. So she turned to the good old desi way- jugaad.

Tapsee Pannu uses desi jugaad to keep life steady under lockdown

Jugaad or the uniquely Indian way of utilising resources innovatively rarely fails us. Often desperate times call for desperate measures. The lockdown has made people resort to the simplest and basic ways of living life. This might be the self-reliance our PM was talking about.

Like many people out there, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's air conditioner has stopped working, and she has done a 'desi jugaad' to repair it. For everybody now, there are items that need servicing around the home now. But, options to get them fixed are limited as ever.

Taking to Instagram story, Taapsee posted a video in which we can see a few 'dupattas' tied to the AC, with a bucket attached to it at the bottom, ensuring that the leaked water doesn't splatter on the floor. "So, when your AC gives up and you are not allowed to get an AC repair person at home, what do you do? Because your AC is leaking..." she said in the video.

"The struggle is real," Taapsee added. We couldn't agree more. Meanwhile, on the film front, Taapsee will be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu. Her last film Thappad opened to good reviews and her performance in the film was acclaimed.