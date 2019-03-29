It looks like things are not going too well between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. As per a recent alleged report, the couple is reportedly living separate lives ahead of the birth of their fourth child and could be heading for an alleged divorce.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended the church on March 24 but as per an alleged report by RadarOnline, the couple put on a brave face. As per an unverified source, Kim and Kanye's marriage in on "the brink of collapse."

"Kim and Kanye are barely speaking," the alleged insider contended. "Their fourth baby is coming very soon but they seem much more distant with each other lately and don't spend that much time together at all."

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's work commitments have also created some sort of friction between the two. The alleged source of the outlet noted that Kim is busy with filming, her fashion line, and with her kids. On the other hand, Kanye has his own work commitments.

"Dealing with Kanye and all of his issues has left her really stressed and worried about the state of her marriage," the source claimed. "Kanye always finds these projects to focus on, and then Kim is pushed into the background. She has said that they can be in very different places in their lives."

In addition to this, in the new trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 16, Kim Kardashian herself revealed that moving to Chicago would be her breaking point. From the last couple of months, it was speculated that Kanye wishes to move to Illinois, Chicago but his wife seems to be against this idea.

As per People's source, "Kim was never going to move to Chicago and hoped that Kanye would change his mind quickly like he usually does when he gets spontaneous ideas."

Whatever the reports say, fans of Kanye and Kim expressed their wish that these two love each other, and are not heading for any divorce.