Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's short-lived love story remains one of Bollywood's worst kept secrets. Though Katrina never accepted it officially, Salman Khan's possessiveness towards her and his statements praising Katrina at various media interactions have always given it all away.

Katrina Kaif was recently asked at the India Today Conclave whether Salman and she are back together. To this, Katrina responded, "It's a friendship that's lasted 16 years, he's a true friend. He's a solid person who is there for you when you need it. He may not be in touch with you all the time but he stands beside his friends."

Katrina has always spoken up about her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor candidly and has also spoken about the lessons she learnt from the heartbreaks. Talking about the same, Kaif said at the event, "It was a relationship, all relationships are a learning curve for all. It can get into your head, show you your fears, strengths and it is also a beautiful experience. If it doesn't work out, the takeaway is that you learn to look within, instead of blaming the other."

Talking about family and wanting to have one, Kat said, "I've always wanted a family. and I believe in marriage and that family is above all. It is an unbreakable bond and the number one driving force in my life."

Recently at IIFA, Salman Khan went all mad and shouted at the top of his lungs when Katrina Kaif arrived on stage. A video of Salman seated in the front row besides ace choreographer Shiamak Davar waiting to watch Katrina perform live on stage surfaced online.

Salman can be seen jumping from his seat and loudly cheering for Katrina with loud claps as soon as the host announces Katrina's name. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's pair has always ensured mammoth box-office success. Be it Bharat, Ek Tha Tiger or Tiger Zinda Hai.