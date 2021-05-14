Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party has always been in the news. From making the superstars Salman Khan – Shah Rukh Khan bury their hatchet to couples making their relationship official at his party; the Iftar party has always made the right kind of noise. It was at the same party in 2019 that Arbaaz Khan also walked in with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.

At the party, while Arbaaz Khan appeared dressed to kill in trademark pathani, Giorgia also looked spectacular. The foreign beauty wore a beautiful garment that also had a plunging neckline. Giorgia's attire might have blown us away, but there were a few who didn't appreciate it. Spotboye had shared a video where Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan was seen asking Giorgia to come closer to her. And once she came closer, it appeared that Arpita asked her to cover up her plunging neckline. Giorgia immediately abided and Arpita helped her wear her dupatta differently.

Instagram

Soon after Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora parted ways, the actor was seen with Giorgia Andriani. Reacting to the rumours of their marriage, Arbaaz had told a leading daily, "Am I happy in the scenario that I am right now? Yes, I am very happy. Am I dating Giorgia? Yes, I am dating her. That I can admit because it is foolish for me not to admit that. But as far as putting it out there that I am going to or I am not going to (get married), who knows? And why should I say it even if I know? If it happens, you will get the invite or I will announce it."