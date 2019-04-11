Last year, Arbaaz Khan was summoned by the Thane's Anti Extortion Cell in connection to the probe of IPL betting. The 51-year-old actor had admitted to in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for more than five years and had allegedly lost Rs 2.75 crore in bets in 2018. And as the ongoing IPL 2019 season has started heating up, Arbaaz recently answered if he is still placing bets in this year's IPL season or not.

Arbaaz is currently in the news for hosting his new online celebrity chat show called Pinch in which he invites Bollywood stars and makes them read and reply to the negative comments about them on social media. So when Arbaaz sat down for a chat with Varun Dhawan, the former was seen answering to the trolls when Varun read it out the negative comments to him.

Taking a dig at Arbaaz's IPL betting scam, an online user used the tagline of his new show and had written, "Thoda socho thoda samjho phir bookie chuno Arbaz sir."

And the moment Arbaaz heard the question, he broke into laughter and admitted his mistake. Answering to the comment, Arbaaz said that he no longer gets involved in the IPL betting and enjoys watching it on television.

"Bilkul sahi kahaa. No more bookie, no more gambling. Bas band kar diya abhi mazey se main IPL TV pe dekhta hoon and I enjoy it. Y'all also enjoy it," Arbaaz said during the episode of Pinch featuring Varun Dhawan as the guest.

Last year, Arbaaz was confronted with a prominent bookie Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Batla, who was arrested and remanded by the Mumbai police. Four other bookies too were nabbed at that time.