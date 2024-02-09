Arbaaz Khan has now broken his silence on Giorgia Andriani giving interviews on their relationship and breakup recently. Arbaaz has revealed that since the two of them broke up over two years ago, the timing of her to speak about it now seemed 'inappropriate'. He also added that she might have made it seem like things were fine until the end, which wasn't the case.

Arbaaz further added that his relationship with Giorgia ended almost two years before he met Sshura for the first time. He also said that it seemed unfortunate that he now has to sit and issue clarification.

Arbaaz clears the air

"I was done with my previous relationship almost two years before I even met her (Shura). I know some of the recent interviews somehow give the feeling that things were right till the end, which is not true. It is unfortunate that I have to sit here and make such clarification but my previous relationship was over almost one and half years before I even met Shura," he told Indian Express.

Arbaaz on Giorgia's interview timings

Arbaaz further said that through her interviews it seemed like he jumped from one relationship to another and got married. However, he insists, that was not the case. "The timing of somebody speaking about a breakup just around the time I was getting married and post my marriage, seems a little inappropriate. If you have broken up almost two years back and you didn't have the option to speak about it then, then to speak about it now, doesn't seem right," the Dabangg producer said.

Giorgia, in her interviews, had revealed that the two of them parted ways amicably. She also added that she will always have love and respect in her heart for Arbaaz.