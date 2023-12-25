Nikah Mubarak! Actor Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Shura Khan on Sunday, December 24. The official wedding pictures of newlyweds are out and the couple look stunning as ever. At midnight on Christmas Eve, Arbaaz and Sshura jointly shared their wedding pictures, dressed in traditional attire. The couple posed together with the floral decorations in the background.

The first picture of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan as a married couple is finally out

The couple shared two pictures in one of the pictures, Arbaaz was lovingly seen gazing into Sshura's eyes and in the second one, he was looking into the camera holding Sshura's hands.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Much before Arbaaz and Sshura dropped their official wedding pictures. A picture from their wedding went viral that shows Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan posing with his father and Sshura Khan.

The couple tied the knot in Mumbai at Arpita Khan's house

Netizens react to Arhaan posing with newlyweds Arbaaz and Shura

Netizens were left amused seeing Arbaaz and Malaika Arora's son attending the wedding and they took to social media and shared their point of view.

A user mentioned, "Shaadi beta ki lag rahi ..Saturday Arbaaz bahu ko aashirwaad dete hue...( It looks like Arhaan has got married).

Another mentioned, "Nowadays kids are lucky to see their parents ' weddings also..."

The third user mentioned, "Now that son got a chance to tell his kids about how much he enjoyed in his father's wedding.."

Raveena Tandon was the first celeb to congratulate Arbaaz Khan on his wedding.

Raveena took to Instagram to share an old video from the film Patna Shukla's sets where she is seen dancing with Arbaaz, Shura Khan, and actor Manav Vij, along with others.

Sharing the video, Raveena wrote, "Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan! ♥️.

For the unversed, Shura Khan is Raveena Tandon's makeup artist. The couple reportedly met on the sets of Arbaaz's upcoming film, Patna Shukla. The film stars Raveena besides Manav Vij and Chandan Roy Sanyal. The late actor Satish Kaushik was also part of the film.

Sajid Khan extends wishes for his friend Arbaaz Khan on getting married

After the wedding, Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan were spotted leaving separately in the car.

Several pictures and videos of celebrities arriving at Arpita Khan's residence have surfaced online.

Shura Khan looked elegant in a light pink bridal dress. Arbaaz Khan was spotted wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. His son Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz's parents Salim Khan and Sushila Charak aka Salma Khan also arrived to bless the couple. Alvira Khan Agnihotri, husband Atul Agnihotri, and Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vântur were also seen posing for paparazzi. Raveena Tandon wore a blue ethnic wear and her daughter Rasha opted for a pink and also attended the festivities. Helen wore a red traditional outfit.

Arbaaz Khan was married to Malaika

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998 and officially parted ways in May 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz co-parent their son Arhaan. Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor for several years now.