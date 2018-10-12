Many Tollywood celebs are bowled over by Jr NTR's brilliant acting and Trivikram Srinivas' script and direction in the movie Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which hit the screens on October 11.

Many celebs in the Telugu film industry are huge fans of actor Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas. Like every other film goers, they were also impressed with promos of Aravinda Sametha and were eagerly waiting for its release. The day it hit the screens, some of them took a break from their projects and watched the movie in the first show on its opening day.

They were impressed with Aravinda Sametha. Soon after watching it they took to their Twitter pages to share review of the movie with this followers. They were all praises for Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas for their brilliant works in the movie. Here are some of the celebs' comments posted on Twitter.

Comedian Vennela Kishore: As expected.. when Impeccable acting meets Magical writing..Result is a SUPERNOVA..ika thirugu ledu #AravindaSametha

Director BVS Ravi: A truthful script always brings the best out of the cast and crew! #AravindaSametha @tarak9999 mesmerises. @IamJagguBhai at his best. @MusicThaman gives his all Tym best score. Congrats to the whole team !!! @actorbrahmaji ur one act has taken the whole moment to a greater emotional high. Love

Producer Ram Achanta: #AravindhaSamethaVeeraRaghava Whatttt a performance by Taarak .Cant take the eyes off him.Just goose bumps. Congrats to the whole team .#AravindhaSamethaEuphoria

Director Gopichand Malineni: #AravindaSametha ..superb ..NTR's best till date,what an actor best story telling n finest direction by Trivikram ,Jagapathi Babu brilliant @MusicThaman background score amazing, Ramlaxman n Dop ps Vinod outstanding ..congratulations entire team

Director Sreenu Vaitla: Just watched Aravinda Sametha.. beautifully shot and narrated . Our Baadshah @tarak9999 stole the show with his brilliant presence and performance . All crafts are just brilliant. Congratulations to the entire team .

Director Atluri Venky: Loved #AravindhaSametha. On screen @tarak9999 and off screen Trivikram garu( Guru garu ) on fire. Blockbuster !!! @MusicThaman darling ur Bgm for the movie is superb

Producer Abhishek Nama: #AravindaSametha A cult Film, brilliant writing, a great story teller #Trivikram garu, powerful performance by @tarak9999 garu. Congratulations to entire team @hegdepooja @MusicThaman @IamJagguBhai Outstanding film B L O C K B U S T E R