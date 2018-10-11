The film critics are impressed with Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (ASVR) and they are all praise for Trivikram Srinivas for his brilliant writing and direction and Jr NTR for his amazing acting.

Written by Trivikram Srinivas, Aravinda Sametha is an action drama that is high on emotional quotient. The movie is about the young scion (Jr NTR) of a powerful family with a long legacy of violence. He decides to put an end to the bloodshed. His journey of self-discovery forms the crux of the story.

Critics say that Trivikram Srinivas has taken a routine faction drama, but his treatment of the subject is different that makes Aravinda Sametha an entertaining watch. His writing is complemented by brilliant performance of Jr NTR, whose brand new avatar is sure to leave you awestruck. Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Srinivas Reddy have done good jobs and they are also among the assets of the movie.

Aravinda Sametha has brilliant production elements and music, picturisation, action and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the critics, who have rated the movie an average of 3.06 out of 5 stars.

We bring you some critics' verdict and ratings for the film continue to see them in Aravinda Sametha review roundup:

Telugu360 Rating: 3

Aravindha Sametha... belongs to NTR and Trivikram. The Actor-Director duo complemented each other well with their exceptional skills in this author backed story. Trivikram has penned some good conversations, NTR delivers them with penchant. First 25 minutes is very good, first half is above average. Second half is an emotional one, the climax stands out. On flip side, this film has less entertainment quotient. Overall, a good watch for NTR's stellar performance and Trivikram's brilliance in writing.

123Telugu Rating: 3.25

Aravinda Sametha is an emotional roller coaster which has been narrated on a serious note. NTR gives a stand out performance and carries the film on his shoulders. Storywise, there is nothing new but Trivikram has made sure that the proceedings are content driven and do not side track with unnecessary commercial aspects. As it is a holiday season the film will do well and please the audience who look for a perfect Dussera treat.

The Times of India Rating: 3.5

A emotional drama camouflaged in a commercial exterior, here's a film that's courageous to stand apart from slapstick madness.

APHerald Rating: 2.5