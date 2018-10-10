Director Trivikram Srinivas' Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava starring Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde, is set to hit the screens across the globe on October 11 and it is expected to take the box office by storm.

The rare combination of director Trivikram Srinivas and Jr NTR has soared the viewers' curiosity and expectations from Aravinda Sametha. The distributors, who have shelled out a whopping amount on its theatrical rights, have planned to release the movie in a record number of cinema halls to cash in on the NTR-Trivikram mania.

The huge hype has helped Aravinda Sametha register a good amount of advance booking. Mahesh S Koneru, publicist for the film, tweeted, "Sensational bookings all over for #AravindhaSametha. Expect stunning Day 1 numbers! Tarak @tarak9999 and #Trivikram combo all set to rock the Box Office (sic)."

The hype and promotion show that Aravinda Sametha will rock the box office. This movie is expected to break some big records of Jr NTR's previous films and big-ticket releases of 2018 – Bharat Ane Nenu and Rangasthalam. Here are five box office records that the Trivikram Srinivas-directed film needs to break.

Record No 1: Jai Lava Kusa has been the biggest opener for Jr NTR with its first-day collection of Rs 46.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office, while Janatha Garage stands at second place opening day business of Rs 41 crore gross in the global market.

Record No 2: Janatha Garage and Jai Lava Kusa have been the highest grossing movies for Jr NTR with their lifetime collection of Rs 134 crore gross and Rs 130.90 crore gross, respectively at the worldwide box office.

Record No 3: Agnyaathavaasi, Bharat Ane Nenu and Rangasthalam have collected Rs 60.50 crore gross, Rs 53.80 crore gross and Rs 43.80 crore gross, respectively at the worldwide box office on the first day of their release. They are the top three biggest openers of Telugu movies of 2018 in the global market.

Record No 4: Rangasthalam has collected Rs 127.10 crore gross at the global box office in its opening week and it is the 'non-Baahubali' record.

Record No 5: Bharat Ane Nenu, Rangasthalam and Geetha Govindam have collected Rs 225 crore gross, Rs 216 crore gross and Rs 130 crore gross, respectively at the worldwide box office in their lifetime runs. They are the top three highest grossing Telugu movies of 2018 in the global market.