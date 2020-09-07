Tamil actor Arav has tied the knot with actress Raahei on Sunday, 6 September. The celebrity couple's wedding was graced by some of the popular names from the television industry.

As per the reports, the couple's wedding was performed at 11.30 am in Chennai. Reportedly, the families followed the Covid-19 protocols.

In the pictures doing rounds on social media sites, the bride looks beautiful in traditional lehenga, while Arav is seen in sherwani.

KS Ravikumar, Harish Kalyan, Ganesh Venkatraman, Shakthi, Suja Varunee, Bindu Madhavi, Snehan, Gayathri Raghuraman, Harathi, Varun, actor Vijay, Sangeetha, Kaajal Pasupathi, director Ranjith Jeyakodi, producer Deva, Simon K King, cinematographer Sathivel, and many others were spotted at the event.

Notably, most of the Bigg Boss Tamil contestants from the first season attended the wedding.

However, his rumored girlfriend Oviyaa, Julie, Raiza Wilson, Namitha, Bharani, Ganja Karuppu, and Anuya Bhagvath did not turn up for the marriage.

The news of their wedding had first surfaced in August and took the fans by a surprise. It was because there were rumours doing rounds earlier that he was in a live-in relationship with Oviyaa. The alleged pictures from their trip to a foreign country had gone viral.

Arav and Oviyaa were the contestants in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. During their stay, she had fallen in love, while he was a little hesitant to accept her proposal. However, at one point in time, the actress was mentally affected by the day-to-day happenings in the house and left the show mid-way.

Arav had made it clear that she could not make the decision on his marriage on his own and his family members should approve it.

Coming back to Raahei, she is the female lead in Gautham Menon's film Joshua Imai Pol Kaaka.