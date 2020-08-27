Wedding bells ringing for Arav, model-turned-actor and the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 1. The actor is set to bid goodbye to his singlehood days as he prepares for his wedding. And the bride is not Oviyaa, who was madly in love with him during their stint in the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show.

If we go by the latest reports, Arav will tie the knot on 6 September. He is going to marry actress Raahei, the heroine in Gautham Menon's Joshua Imai Pol Kaaka. The wedding will be a close-knit ceremony at an upscale hotel in Chennai.

The reports add that the wedding will be attended by limited guests considering the social distancing norms over Covid-19 pandemic. However, there is no clarity on whether it is an arranged marriage or love-cum-arranged marriage. The couple is yet to break their silence on the reports.

The news has come as a surprise and shock to his fans. Rumours were doing rounds earlier that he was in a live-in relationship with Oviyaa. The alleged pictures from their trip to a foreign country had gone viral.

Later, there were also speculations that they had broken up.

Arav and Oviyaa were the contestants in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil. During their stay, she had fallen in love, while he was little hesitant to accept her proposal. However, at one point of time, the actress was mentally affected by the day-to-day happenings in the house and left the show mid-way.

Arav had made it clear that she could not take the decision on his marriage on his own and his family members should approve it.