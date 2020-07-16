The preparations for Mani Ratnam's web series debut is happening at a brisk pace. The director has now reportedly finalised the directors for his 'Navarasa.'

Well, he has roped in Jayendra Panchapakesan, Bejoy Nambiar, Sudha Kongara, KV Anand, Gautham Menon, Karthik Naren, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Arvind Swamy, and Siddharth to direct the nine-part web series.

Suriya will be making his OTT debut with Navarasa. His episode will be directed by Jayendra. Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to act in the project and his chapter will be helmed by Bejoy Nambiar of David and Solo fame.

It is reported that Sudha Kongara, who is gearing up for the release of Soorarai Pottru, will be directing the episode starring musician-turned-actor GV Prakash Kumar. More details about the web series are yet to be revealed and a formal announcement about it is awaited.

The lockdown due to Covid-19 has come as a blessing to the OTT platform to increase its subscriptions. Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, and SonyLIV are heavily investing in new movies and shows as there are no signs of cinema halls opening in the near future.

Suriya-produced and his wife Jyothika-starrer Ponmagal Vandhal was the first big movie from Kollywood to skip the theatrical release and have a digital premiere. This has given strength for many filmmakers to take the OTT platform, seriously.