Musician AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman is now engaged. Khatija engaged to sound designer Mohammed Riyasdeen Riyan in a close-knit ceremony on December 29. Khatija shared the news with the world by sharing pictures from the ceremony recently.

She took to social media and gave us a glimpse into her embroidered and glittery pink outfit with a garland. She had her face covered with an embroidered mask.

"With the blessings of the Almighty I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #KhatijaRahmanEngagementWithRiyasdeen #ThankYou (sic)," Khatija wrote. As per reports, Riyasdeen Riyan has worked closely with Rahman.

Several singers from the film fraternity reacted to the news and sent in their best wishes to the couple. In 2019, AR Rahman and Khatija made news when Khatija interviewed him on stage wearing a niqab. Netizens accused Rahman of making his daughter wear the niqab.

To shut down the trolls, Rahman shared another picture of his daughters and wife with Nita Ambani. "The precious ladies of my family Khatija, Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose." While Khatija was wearing a niqab in the picture, his other daughter and wife didn't.

One of those who didn't approve of Khatija wearing a niqab was Taslima Nasreen. The celebrated author wrote on social media that she felt "suffocated" seeing Khatija like this.

To this, Khatija had a strong reply. "Dear Taslima Nasreen, I'm sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don't feel suffocated rather I'm proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn't bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue," said Khatija.