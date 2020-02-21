AR Rahman's daughter Khatija has several times appeared in Burqa during public events. However, several people have criticised the young girl for wearing face-covering attire. Recently, popular writer Taslima Nasrin also commented that Khatija might be feeling suffocating as she is wearing a face-covering burqa while attending public events.

Are educated women getting brainwashed by religion?

In her recent post, Nasrin had tweeted that she feels depressed to see educated women from cultural families getting brainwashed.

"I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever I see his dear daughter, I feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!" wrote Nasrin.

The comments from Nasrin racked up mixed reviews from social media users. Several people supported Nasrin for taking a strong stand against religions that are often male-centric. However, believers lashed out against Taslima Nasrin, and they claimed that it is the freedom of a woman to choose what to wear.

Rahman's reaction to the controversies

I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily! pic.twitter.com/73WoX0Q0n9 — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 11, 2020

Now, AR Rahman has also reacted to the controversies surrounding his daughter. The Mozart of Madras revealed that he has brought up kids in such a way that they can understand what is good and what is wrong. He also added that children too have the right to choose what they want.

Rahman also made it clear that Khatija's attire is more than a religious thing, and she has decided to wear the attire which she wanted to wear.

Interestingly, Khatija had also previously made it clear that she has the freedom to decide what she wants to wear. She had also added that nobody from her family, especially her father has compelled her to wear a particular attire while attending public events.

Khatija reaction to Taslima's comment

'''Dear Taslima Nasreen, I'm sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don't feel suffocated rather I'm proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn't bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue," said Khatija.