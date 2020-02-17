A couple of weeks ago, AR Rahman was brutally trolled for making an appearance with his daughter Khatija at an event in Mumbai. His daughter had worn a black saree and her face was covered in a niqab with only her eyes visible. The photographs from the event irked a certain section on social media and raised questions on him.

The Oscar-winning Indian music composer was again attacked by a Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen who slammed Rahman for allegedly forcing his daughter to follow religious traditions. "I absolutely love A R Rahman's music. But whenever i see his dear daughter, i feel suffocated. It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!" Taslima criticised Rahman in a twitter post.

But Khatija had enough of this mudslinging and prejudice against her upbringing. She gave a befitting reply to Taslima schooling her about what true feminism means. She also expressed her displeasure on how people are being concerned about an attire that she has chosen to wear.

Read AR Rahman's daughter Khatija's full unedited post here.

"Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there's so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I'm quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I've found a different version of myself which I haven't seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I've made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don't wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I'm even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that's why I'm doing it. . Dear Taslima Nasreen, I'm sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don't feel suffocated rather I'm proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn't bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue I also don't recall sending my photos to you for your perusal "

Earlier, Rahman too had taken to Twitter to shut the trollers with another photograph, which featured Khatija, his other daughter Raheema, wife Sairaa and Nita Ambani -- from the event.

"The precious ladies of my family Khatija, Raheema and Sairaa with Nita Ambaniji. Freedom to choose," wrote Rahman in a subtle yet strong response to trollers.