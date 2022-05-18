And the curtains are up at the Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals, which will go on till May 28. One of the most-awaited events among film peers, everything at Cannes is an honor. Deepika Padukone's stunning look at the jury event yesterday is already a talk of the town. This year a slew of Indian artists are ready to walk the red carpet at the prestigious event. From AR Rahman, and Kamal Haasan to Pa Ranjith and Madhavan, the representation of South Indian Cinema at the Cannes also looks stronger. Here is a list of South Indian stars who are taking part in the glitzy event this year.

AR Rahman

The music maestro premiered his directorial debut Le Musk at the grand festival. Clad in a dashing black badhgala suit, Rahman shared a selfie with actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan from the festival. Le Musk is a virtual reality film that was showcased at Cannes XR (a platform to embrace new technologies and cinematographic content). Rahman has also composed the music for this 36-minute VR experience.

The trailer of Kamal Haasan's most-awaited Vikram is going to Cannes too. Directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. The actor chooses to wear a black and golden suit for the red carpet.

Madhavan is taking his ambitious project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to the Cannes. The biographical drama narrates the challenges faced by the great scientist Nambi Narayanan. Right from teasing his fans with a glimpse of his stunning hotel view to pictures from the red carpet, Maddy is quite a social media savvy person. The actor was clad in a dapper black tux with a sequins collar, a white shirt and a matching bow tie for the big day.

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith too made his Cannes debut on an opening day. He will unveil the first look post of his upcoming film Vettuvam.

Tamannaah made a stunning red carpet debut with a black bubble hem dress laced with a white extra large trail. Earlier the day she also posted pictures in a pistachio green suit and lavender corset.

The stars are a part of a team led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. It includes Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannaah, Pooja Hedge, Shekhar Kapur, and folk singer Mame Khan.