The debacle of Beast has further fuelled Thalapathy Vijay to sign more and more interesting projects. If reports are true, the actor has been signing back-to-back films with prominent directors to treat his fans with interesting projects. Vijay is currently busy shooting for the Vamsi Padipally directorial which also has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Tentativeku titles Thalapathy 66, Sarath Kumar will play a prominent role in the film. The Ghilli duo (Vijay and Prakash Raj) will be back on screen for this film after almost 12 years. Produced jointly by Vamsi Paidipally and Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is bilingual in Tamil and Telugu. There are reports that Vijay will play a dual role in the film. Director Vamsi in a recent interview revealed that the big-budget entertainer will be high on emotions. The team is looking forward to a Diwali release.

Post this, Vijay will team up with his Masters' director for another project. The film is likely to go on floors in October. There are reports that the script has been originally written for superstar Rajinikanth but was later modified for Vijay. The team has also approached Sanjay Dutt to play the antagonist. According to rumour mills, the Bollywood actor was highly impressed with the script but is yet to sign the dotted lines. Sanjay Dutt is already riding high post the massive success of KGF 2.

We all know Vijay shares a great rapport with director Atle. The duo has worked together three times in the police story Theri, revenge thriller Mersal and sports film Bigil. Now the latest buzz is that the team will be pairing up for the fourth time again. Atlee is currently working on his Bollywood debut Lion with Shahrukh Khan.

Meanwhile, director Vetrimaaran has revealed that he will be teaming up with Vijay soon. However, no details on the project is revealed yet. But altogether it looks like Thalapathy Vijay is leaving no stones unturned to make his films a grand success.