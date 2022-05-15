There is no doubt that online streaming platforms have changed the movie-watching experience globally. Just like a theatrical release, OTT releases are celebrated equally. The rising ticket prices and COVID fear have further strengthened the OTT market globally. Here we bring you five binge-worthy movies to watch on streaming platforms this week.

Beast on Netflix and Sun NXT

Vijay's Beast forayed into streaming platforms on May 11. The release rights have been bagged by Netflix and Sun NXT. In the film, Vijay plays the role of an ex RAW agent Veeraraghavan, who entangles in a hostage situation when terrorists hijack a mall. He then routes on a mission to save innocent lives. Selvaraghavan plays the negotiator between the government and terrorists. Directed by Nelson, Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady. Anirudh is the music director while the star cast also includes Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, and others. The film grossed 72 crores on its opening day, which is the highest for any Vijay film to date. However, the numbers started declining from day two post the release of Yash's KGF 2.

Pushpa on Prime Video

Allu Arjun's Pushpa has made a gigantic collection at the worldwide box office. The Sukumar directorial is up on Prime Video. Pushpa narrates the story of a worker who rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. Things go out of control when the police launch a mission to bring down his illegal business.

The Kashmir Files on Zee5

The film narrated the story of the exodus of Kashmiri pandits during a separatist militant insurgency. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the exodus drama also features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar in pivotal roles. Initially, the film was released on over 630 screens in India but due to popular demand, it was later increased to 4,000 screens. It went on to collect a whopping Rs 300 crores at the box office. Endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the film was recently premiered in Israel with subtitles in Hebrew and banned in Singapore citing communal harmony. ZEE5 also became the first platform to release a film with Indian sign language interpretation.

Kaun Pravin Tambe on Disney Hotstar

Heard of Pravin Tambe? The cricketer who started his career at 41. The film is a biopic on Tambe and Shreyas Talpade plays the title role in this sports drama.

Modern Love Mumbai on Prime Video

Modern Love Mumbai is an anthology of 6 diverse yet universal stories of multiple human emotions, all rooted in love. Each episode of this Indian edition of the hugely popular original version brings to life a different story that has been inspired by the New York Times's beloved Modern Love column. These 6 stories are helmed by Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nupoor Asthana, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, and Alankrita Shrivastava.