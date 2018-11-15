The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) started off with a few hiccups and faced a number of setbacks but their last outing — Wonder Woman — was a massive hit, garnering both critical financial success for Warner Bros.

Their upcoming Aquaman, while burdened with living up to the Amazonian princess, has to also help build and carry the DCEU, considering the uncertainty surrounding the franchise's Batman and Superman properties, which are also their most bankable heroes.

By the looks of the latest Aquaman Behind the Scenes featurette, it could be the movie to look out for.

James Wan, the acclaimed director of The Conjuring, Furious 7, and Insidious, has shown a knack for world building as well as handling massive set pieces with aplomb. His filmography is filled with interesting films and he directing Aquaman has only added to the hype.

The short video put out by Warner Bros has the director and various cast members talking about the sheer scale of the film, there are snapshots of the sets erected for the film and shows a vast amount of practical effects blended with CGI to create a realistic universe, in spite of the fact that the entire setup is that of a mythical place deep under the ocean.

Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, is seen standing on rocks, while water pours out on him, he can be seen actual tanks of water and training fights. Amber Heard, plays Mera, a warrior who can be seen standing on a boat suspended inside the sets while water is blasted at her, simulating storm waves.

Nicole Kidman, who plays Arthur Curry/ Aquaman's mother Queen Atlanna, can even briefly be seen laid out on rocks as waves crash around her, it looks epic and it is not far-fetched to think that Wan can translate all that to screen and tell a compelling story, which to be honest has always been seen as one of DCEU's biggest shortcomings.

"For me, the most important thing is the story I'm telling," Wan says in the video. "Whether it's a scary set piece or a dramatic moment, it all comes down to the characters and if you care about them."

Aquaman also stars Patrick Wilson (Orm), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta). The film opens December 14 in the UK.