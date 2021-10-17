Two months after sacking two sons of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's self-styled 'supreme commander' Sayeed Salahuddin, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday terminated services of the grandson of radical leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who died 45 days ago.

The J&K government on Saturday ordered termination from services of Geelani's grandson Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre here. Apart from Geelani's grandson, the J&K government has also terminated the services of a teacher from Doda for being involved in anti-national activities.

The orders have been issued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in terms of Article 311 used in the termination of services of several other persons in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past.

Geelani's grandson was working as Research Officer in SKICC

Geelani's grandson was working as Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, Srinagar.

"The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and based on the information available that the activities of Anees-ul-Islam, son of Altaf Ahmad Shah R/o 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina Srinagar at present Bachpora, Srinagar are such as to warrant his dismissal from service," reads the order.

"The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of Anees-ul-Islam", the order states, adding, "Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Anees-ul-Islam from service, with immediate effect".

Anees was appointed Research Officer during the PDP-BJP regime

Sources said that Anees-Ul-Islam was appointed Research Officer in 2016 when People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti was the Chief Minister.

Just a few months before getting the government job, Anees-Ul-Islam had gone to Pakistan and met with Colonel Yasir of the Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI on the behest of his grandfather, sources said.

Anees-Ul-Islam also allegedly helped some people in flying drones in and around Srinagar to film protests and shared the footage with Pakistan's ISI

"His appointment was found to be highly illegal. It is suspected that the appointment straightaway to a gazetted grade equivalent position in the government-funded and controlled SKICC was a deal to bring down violence during the Burhan Wani agitation between the then Chief Minister and Geelani," the source said, referring to the protests after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani was shot dead by security forces in 2016.

Notably, SKICC is a top convention and conferencing facility of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, which is used for high-level meetings and VVIP conferences.

School teacher of Doda also terminated

A school teacher, Farooq Ahmad Butt, has also been sacked. He was appointed on contract in 2005 and regularised in 2010. "His brother Mohd Amin Butt is a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," the source said.

Despite being in the government job, Butt was in touch with terrorists.

Earlier sons of Sayeed Salahudin were terminated

Intensifying campaign against 'terrorist friendly employees in the administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government on July 11 had sacked 11 employees including two sons of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's self-styled 'supreme commander' Sayeed Salahuddin.

These employees were terminated from service under sub-clause (c) of the provision of clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India in the interest of the nation.

The designated committee constituted to single-out terror friendly employees in the Union Territory of J&K, had recommended termination of these in its meeting.