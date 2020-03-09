Last week, the upcoming and unofficial Powerbeats 4 wireless earbuds gained the FCC approval and as well as support for 'Hey Siri'. This week, however, we have more interesting news regarding the anticipated tech.

Leaked Specs

According to the website WinFuture, the specs and images for Powerbeats 4 have been leaked. The Powerbeats 4 earbuds are expected to have up to 15 hours of battery life, up from 12 hours that we got from the Powerbeats 3 that released back in 2016. Interestingly, WinFuture also reports that a five minutes charge will allow you to enjoy 60 minutes of playback.

The Powerbeats 4 earbuds are reported to use Apple's new H1 wireless chip, a similar chip as seen in Powerbeats Pro. The new wireless chip will also support the "Hey Siri" command and as well as readout messages with Siri. The earbuds will be arriving in three colour variants - white, black, and red. Although the images and specs of Powerbeats 4 have been leaked, the pricing is still unknown.

Powerbeats 3 costs around INR 15,000, in case you're wondering, which means the Powerbeats 4 will be dearer.

News regarding these new earbuds emerged early in January when some people noticed peculiar icons that appeared like Powerbeats 4 in iOS. Last week, the earbuds also made an appearance in FCC listing. Now the recent leak is pretty consistent with the previously leaked images, showing the earbuds to feature a cable that can be hooked around your ears. Even though the earbuds are connected with each other with a cable, they connect to your smartphone wirelessly. This connected design prevents earbuds from losing.

Despite all the leaked information, there hasn't been an official word either from Apple or Beats. The Powerbeats 3 was first revealed during the iPhone 7's official launch event.

Apple hasn't uttered a word

Additionally, there were some rumours going around that Apple was supposed to be hosting an event sometime this month. However, in the wake of coronavirus health concern, the chances that this event might most likely get cancelled or postponed. The company has also begun encouraging its employees to work remotely. Nevertheless, we are keeping our ears open and eyes peeled for more information of the anticipated Powerbeats 4 earbuds and we'll let you know as soon as we learn anything new.