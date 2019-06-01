Apple is constantly rolling out software updates to improve users' experience in one way or another. The latest update changes the App Download Limit for iPhone and iPad users, which many users are aware of as they constantly need to connect to Wi-Fi to install apps or updates.

Looking at Android smartphone users updating their apps even when there's no Wi-Fi can make iPhone users envious, but the latest change should bring some level of peace.

Updating apps more than 150MB on iPhones and iPads is not permitted unless the user connects to Wi-Fi. Originally, the limit was 100MB until 2017 when Apple decided to change it. Now, Apple has once again changed app download limit over cellular data to 200MB, which will allow users to update a wide array of apps while on-the-go, 9to5Mac reported.

With the advances in the smartphone specs, apps are being tailored to utilise the fullest capabilities of the phones and regular software updates help achieve that. Most of the updates, if you've noticed, are trailing around 200MB, so Apple might have found a sweet spot in allowing users to update apps up to 200MB without needing Wi-Fi.

Users won't be worried if the increased limit would exhaust the data on their phones as there are unlimited data plans available for users in India. Courtesy of a vigorous fight in the telecom industry, high-speed 4G data has become extremely affordable. Users could, in fact, benefit more if there was no such limit or at least an option for users to choose between Wi-Fi or cellular data for updating or installing apps - just like in Android phones.

Apple is only days away from WWDC 2019 conference, where it will be introducing refreshed iOS and macOS for the world to see. A lot of software related developments will be showcased at the event, including new undo gesture, 'read later' queue in Mail and more. Apple is also expected to unveil the latest high-end Mac Pro, which will be a showstopper at the event. More exciting things are waiting to happen, so stay tuned.