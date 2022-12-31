Christmas is over and New Year's Eve is here. Running out of ideas on how to make these holidays entertaining? Apple is here to your rescue.

Apple TV+ has a rich collection of binge-worthy movies and TV shows for you to enjoy during your holidays. Here's your 2022's final Apple TV+ holiday watch guide.

Ted Lasso



The history-making Emmy Award comedy series which recently took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for the second consecutive year — is only the eighth series to ever do so. The second season of "Ted Lasso" also became this year's most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row, landing four total awards including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein), and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney).

This is perfect for your holiday binge-watching sessions.

Little America

Inspired by the true stories featured in Vox Media Studios' Epic Magazine, "Little America" is a BAFTA, Independent Spirit, NAACP Image and GLAAD Media Award-nominated series that goes beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America, when they're more relevant now than ever.

Mythic Quest

"Mythic Quest" follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game — they happen in the office. In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses' incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

This is a highly recommended TV series. You'll love how each character grows on you.

Spirited

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, "A Christmas Carol" is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. From Director Sean Anders ("Daddy's Home," "Instant Family"), written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold ("The Late Late Show with James Corden"), this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat.

This is one of the best of Ryan Renolds and Will Ferrell. This movie will get you into the holiday spirit in the most unusual way as you enjoy the raw Ryan-ness.

Bad Sisters

Recently renewed for a second season, "Bad Sisters" is the latest hit series from creator and star Sharon Horgan. A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller set in the breathtaking coast of Ireland, the 10-episode first season follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. In addition to Horgan, "Bad Sisters" stars Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, newcomer Saise Quinn and Michael Smiley.

Black Bird

Starring Taron Egerton as 'Jimmy Keene,' Paul Walter Hauser as 'Larry Hall,' Greg Kinnear as 'Brian Miller,' Sepideh Moafi as 'Lauren McCauley,' and Ray Liotta as Jimmy Keene's father, 'Big Jim Keene,' "Black Bird" is a six-episode psychological thriller inspired by actual events. When high school football hero and decorated policeman's son, Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime - enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall, or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene quickly realizes his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall's appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries.

Severance

Recently picked up for a second season, the complete first season of "Severance"is now streaming on Apple TV+. The broadly acclaimed workplace thriller from director and executive producer Ben Stiller, and creator Dan Erickson, reunites Emmy and DGA Award winner Stiller with Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, who stars in the ensemble cast alongside Adam Scott, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

Tehran

The international Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller "Tehran" returns for season two with two-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close joining the ensemble cast alongside returning stars Niv Sultan, who returns as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, as well as Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi. "Tehran" tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin.

"Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" - New holiday special



Jim Henson's fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends — have returned for the all-new "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" Night of the Lights holiday special!

It's the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton") encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday.

Central Park

Apple's NAACP Image and Emmy Award-nominated, original animated musical comedy from creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith stars a renowned voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci. New guest stars featured in the second season include Aparna Nancherla, Billy Porter, Catherine O'Hara, Ellie Kemper and Naomi Ekperigin.

The season three finale episode, "The Brandenpire Strikes Back," Owen's 'I Heart the Park' campaign is in full swing with all hands on deck. Bitsy schemes to cement her political influence.