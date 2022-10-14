TGIF! The weekend is here. Are you ready to binge-watch your favourite TV show or explore a new genre of entertainment? Well, Apple TV+ is not short of content. We bring to you a list of all the new shows arriving on Apple's premium media streaming platform that are worth you attention.

Earlier this week, Apple TV+ unveiled trailers for new seasons of "Mythic Quest" and "The Mosquito Coast" ahead of their season premieres next month. Apple Original Films also released the trailer for the upcoming documentary event, "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me," and the teaser trailer for the musical comedy feature "Spirited," starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. But let's see what's ready for you to stream this week.

Shantaram

Shantaram is based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts and starring Charlie Hunnam. It is a highly anticipated Apple Original series and hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man's journey to redemption through a country that changes his life. The first three episodes of "Shantaram" premiere this Friday, October 14 on Apple TV+.

"Shantaram" follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it. In addition to Hunnam, the series stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph, and Shiv Palekar. The series is co-created, written and executive produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive produces.

Bad Sisters - Season finale

The newest comedy from creator and star Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters" is a blend of both dark comedy and thriller set in the coast of Ireland. The new 10-episode series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. In addition to Horgan, "Bad Sisters" stars Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab, newcomer Saise Quinn and Michael Smiley.

The season one finale of "Bad Sisters" is premiering this Friday on Apple TV+.

"See" season 3 - Series finale

"See" is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

In the final chapter, "I See You," Baba and Ranger infiltrate Sibeth's camp, determined to stop her and Tormada once and for all.

The final episode of "See" premieres this Friday, October 14 on Apple TV+.

The Problem With Jon Stewart - New episode

Emmy Award-nominated Apple TV+ original series "The Problem With Jon Stewart," returns for its second season with all-new episodes tacking topics including gender, taxes, globalization, elections and more.

In this week's new episode - "Where is Our Tax Money Going?" Sure, people hate taxes, but maybe they wouldn't if they knew where the money went? Well, we found out, and now we hate it even more.

A new episode of "The Problem with Jon Stewart" season two premieres this Friday, October 14.

Central Park season three - New episode

In the third season of "Central Park," as Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

In this week's new episode, "Lunar Palaver," on the day of the Lunar Palaver— a big Squirrel Quarrels event— Cole has a run-in with a racist lady in the park.

"Central Park" season three, episode eight debuts this Friday on Apple TV+.

What's next?

Wondering what's next on Apple TV+? Well, Raymond and Ray, a new Apple Original Film, is set for global premiere on Friday, October 21, Acapulco - Season two is arriving alongside Ghostwriter - Season three on Oct 21. Also, "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues" is a new documentary to be premiered globally on Apple TV+ on October 28.

The much-awaited "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me" documentary make its global debut Friday November 4 on the platform.

You also shouldn't miss Emancipation, a new Apple Original Film starring Will Smith, on December 9 on Apple TV+ and the second season of Little America on the same date.