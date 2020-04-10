Most countries are currently under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Being locked down in homes can be challenging at times, and if you do not have the option to work from home then you might soon run out things to do during the quarantine. There's a massive spike in use of social media apps and content streaming apps. To encourage people to stay indoors, Apple has become the first company to make its online streaming platform free for everyone.

You heard that right! Apple TV+, the new entrant in the OTT space which has made its mark with some great shows like The Morning Show, SEE and others, is now free for everyone to stream for a limited period. Apple announced on Friday that customers in over 100 countries and regions can watch Apple Originals from Apple TV+ for free.

What can you watch for free on Apple TV+?

Apple hasn't given unlimited access to the complete Apple TV+ catalog, but only a handful of series are available for free for users to watch. But there are some excellent TV shows and movies that will keep you hooked to your iPhone or iPad screens.

Below are the Apple Originals streaming for free on Apple TV+:

The Elephant Queen Little America Servant For All Mankind Dickinson Helpsters Ghostwriter Snoopy in Space

The award-winning "The Morning Show" isn't a part of the free offering. For this users must subscribe by paying a premium of Rs 99 per month or avail full year of free access on a newly-purchased Apple device.

Getting started with Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available via the Apple TV app, which is available for download on App Store. Users must sign in to the TV app using the Apple ID. Unlike normally, subscribing to Apple TV+ is not required. Users must have a compatible device to start using Apple TV+ and the list includes, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices. The iPhone must be running iOS 12.3 or later.

Apple's effort is quite commendable to encourage people to stay indoors during these testing times. Other popular streaming apps, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and others, haven't made a similar effort, especially at a time when economies in different countries have taken a hit.