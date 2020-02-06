Disney Plus was launched in the US, Canada, and the Netherlands last November. While the rest of the world awaits its arrival, Indian consumers can rejoice as the streaming service will be available in the country on March 29, 2020.

Disney announced that Disney Plus will be rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar in India as it already owns the Hotstar and Star India network. The company has not yet announced the pricing of the service but we expect that the rebranded platform might add a new subscription regime to Hotstar, which currently offers Premium and VIP subscriptions for Rs 999 and Rs 365 per year respectively.

Disney+ Hotstar will add the content library of Disney to its already huge library of TV shows, movies, live sports and Hotstar specials. India already has multiple video streaming services running in the country and let's take a look at what Disney+ Hotstar will be competing against.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon offers its Prime Video streaming service at Rs 999 per year that also comes with other benefits such as access to Amazon Prime Music, Prime Reading, and faster delivery on its e-commerce platform. The streaming platform offers India-specific content along with international shows and movies.

Apple TV+

Apple does not have any yearly plans for its Apple TV+ streaming service. Indian consumers can subscribe to the platform at Rs 99 per month. Apple's streaming service is focusing on providing original content instead of curating content like other platforms.

Netflix

The most expensive streaming service in India is Netflix, which starts at Rs 199 per month mobile-only plan and goes as high as Rs 799 per month for Premium subscription. The library of Netflix original shows also includes Indian shows and movies like Sacred Games and more.

Sony LIV

SonyLIV comes with flexible weekly, monthly, and yearly plans. It costs Rs 29 per week and Rs 99 per month. The half-yearly plan is priced at Rs 299 and the yearly plan costs Rs 499.

ZEE5

Zee5 is priced at Rs 999 per year and its monthly subscription costs Rs 99. There is also a Rs 198 monthly plan that comes with Gaana+ monthly subscription as well. ZEE5 has a Rs 49 per month plan that provides access to regional content.