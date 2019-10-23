The numbered days of Netflix's monopoly over the streaming market might be coming to an end. From the start of November, the company will begin facing tough competition from other giants like Disney and Apple but its line-up for the coming month might help in retaining its subscriber base.

Over the past years, Netflix has faced minimal competition from other services like Hulu and Amazon. but the company's stronghold over the market will face a drastic change in the next few weeks as Apple TV+ launches on November 1st at the cost of just $4.99 per month.

Netflix will face an even bigger competition on November 12 with the launch of Disney+. The media giant's service boasts an even better pricing offer for subscribers at just $6.99 per month or $70 per year with a strong library of original lineups.

Netflix hasn't entirely revealed its line-up for November but the titles announced so far could help the company in facing competition from the two new services. Here are the few films & TV series to look forward to (via: Comicbook):

Queer Eye: We're in Japan Season 1

The King

The End of the F***ing World Season 2

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 4

Green Eggs and Ham Season 1

Let it Snow

Klaus

The Toys That Made Us Season 3

The Crown Season 3

The Knight Before Christmas

The Irishman

Merry Happy Whatever Season 1

The Dragon Prince Season 3

Quite a few of those lineups are some of this year's most anticipated Holiday titles. But The Irishman stands top of them all being an Oscar Contender. While more projects are sure to be announced, Disney+ will soon compete with its very own original programs from Fall 2020.

The mouse house's streaming service would surely see a surplus of the MCU fandom thanks to Marvel series like WandaVision, Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier etc set to stream exclusively on Disney plus. Netflix is likely to respond with a counter line-up to avoid losing its subscribers.